Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Janet Gaynor (1929) – Douglas Fairbanks Sr. hands Janet Gaynor her best actress Oscar in 1929 for Gaynor's performance in the 1927 film ''Sunrise." It was the first best actress Oscar ever awarded. Hide Caption 1 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Mary Pickford (1930) – In 1930, there were actually two Oscar ceremonies. Actress Mary Pickford, seen here, receives her best actress Oscar in April 1930 for her performance in the 1929 film "Coquette." Hide Caption 2 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Norma Shearer (1930) – Norma Shearer receives a best actress Oscar in October 1930 for her role in "The Divorcee." Giving her the award is Conrad Nagel, who starred with her in the film released earlier that year. Hide Caption 3 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Marie Dressler (1931) – Marie Dressler and Lionel Barrymore collect their best actress and best actor Oscars in 1931. Dressler won for "Min and Bill" and Barrymore won for "A Free Soul." Hide Caption 4 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Helen Hayes (1932) – Film producer Louis B. Mayer presents the best actress Oscar to Helen Hayes for her role in "The Sin of Madelon Claudet." Hide Caption 5 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Katharine Hepburn (1934) – Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Katharine Hepburn appear in the 1933 film "Morning Glory." Hepburn's performance earned her the best actress Oscar in 1934. There was no Academy Awards ceremony in 1933; films from that year and the last half of 1932 were eligible to win at the 1934 ceremony. Hide Caption 6 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Claudette Colbert (1935) – Claudette Colbert won the best actress Oscar in 1935 for "It Happened One Night," a film that was the first to win all five of the major Academy Award categories -- best picture, best director, best actor, best actress and best screenplay. Hide Caption 7 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Bette Davis (1936) – Bette Davis and film producer Jack L. Warner hold Davis' best actress Oscar at the ceremony held in 1936. Davis won her first Oscar for her role in the film "Dangerous." Hide Caption 8 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Luise Rainer (1937) – Luise Rainer, second from left, is seen at the 1937 ceremony with, from left, Louis B. Mayer, Louise Tracy and Frank Capra. Rainer won for "The Great Ziegfeld." Hide Caption 9 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Luise Rainer (1938) – For her performance in "The Good Earth," Luise Rainer won the best actress Oscar for the second consecutive year. Hide Caption 10 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Bette Davis (1939) – Bette Davis won her second Oscar in 1939, this time for "Jezebel." Hide Caption 11 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Vivien Leigh (1940) – Vivien Leigh accepts her Oscar in 1940 for her performance in "Gone With the Wind." Hide Caption 12 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Ginger Rogers (1941) – Actors James Stewart and Ginger Rogers smile after winning Oscars in 1941. Stewart won best actor for his performance in "The Philadelphia Story," while Rogers won best actress for her performance in "Kitty Foyle: The Natural History of a Woman." Hide Caption 13 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Joan Fontaine (1942) – Joan Fontaine looks at the best actress Oscar she won for her role in the film "Suspicion." Hide Caption 14 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Greer Garson (1943) – After winning the best actress Oscar in 1943, Greer Garson gets a congratulatory kiss from her "Mrs. Miniver" co-star Walter Pidgeon. Hide Caption 15 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Jennifer Jones (1944) – Jennifer Jones holds the best actress Oscar she won in 1944 for her performance in "Song of Bernadette." To her right is actress Ingrid Bergman. Hide Caption 16 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Ingrid Bergman (1945) – Ingrid Bergman didn't have to wait long to hold her own best actress award. Here, she poses with the Oscar she earned for her role in the film "Gaslight." Hide Caption 17 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Joan Crawford (1946) – Joan Crawford receives her Academy Award in bed because of an illness. She was recognized for her performance in the 1945 film "Mildred Pierce." Hide Caption 18 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Olivia de Havilland (1947) – Olivia de Havilland receives her best actress Oscar from actor Ray Milland for her performance in "To Each His Own." Hide Caption 19 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Loretta Young (1948) – Loretta Young, second from left, won the best actress Oscar in 1948 for her role in "Farmer's Daughter." Hide Caption 20 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Jane Wyman (1949) – Jane Wyman stands by a doorway backstage at the Academy Awards. She won her best actress Oscar for the film "Johnny Belinda." Hide Caption 21 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Olivia de Havilland (1950) – Olivia de Havilland looks at her two best actress Oscars. She won her second in 1950 for her role in "The Heiress." Hide Caption 22 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Judy Holliday (1951) – Judy Holliday bursts into tears in 1951 after winning the best actress Oscar for her performance in "Born Yesterday." Hide Caption 23 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Vivien Leigh (1952) – Vivien Leigh appears with Karl Malden in "A Streetcar Named Desire." Her performance in the film earned her a second Oscar. Hide Caption 24 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Shirley Booth (1953) – Shirley Booth wins the best actress Oscar for "Come Back, Little Sheba" in 1953. Hide Caption 25 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Audrey Hepburn (1954) – Audrey Hepburn is surrounded by reporters as she holds her best actress Oscar for "Roman Holiday." Hide Caption 26 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Grace Kelly (1955) – Grace Kelly poses with her Oscar after the Academy Awards ceremony in 1955. She won the statuette for her role in "The Country Girl." Hide Caption 27 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Anna Magnani (1956) – Anna Magnani enthusiastically holds the Oscar she won for "Rose Tattoo." The award was presented to her by U.S. Ambassador Clare Luce at the Villa Taverna in Rome. Hide Caption 28 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Ingrid Bergman (1957) – Ingrid Bergman, right, appears with Helen Hayes in a scene from the movie "Anastasia." Her performance earned her a second Oscar for best actress. Hide Caption 29 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Joanne Woodward (1958) – Joanne Woodward smiles while holding her best actress Oscar (and a cigarette). She received the award for her role in the film "Three Faces of Eve." Hide Caption 30 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Susan Hayward (1959) – From left, actor Burl Ives, actress Susan Hayward and actor David Niven pose with their Oscars in 1959. Hayward won for her role in "I Want to Live!" Hide Caption 31 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Simone Signoret (1960) – Actress Simone Signoret, seen here next to actor Rock Hudson at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1960, won the best actress Oscar for her role in "Room at the Top." Hide Caption 32 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Elizabeth Taylor (1961) – Elizabeth Taylor is seen with her Oscar after being named best actress for her part in "Butterfield 8." Hide Caption 33 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Sophia Loren (1962) – Sophia Loren reacts after winning best actress for the film "La Ciociara." Hide Caption 34 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Anne Bancroft (1963) – Anne Bancroft cries in her New York apartment as she accepts a congratulatory phone call following her win for "The Miracle Worker." Hide Caption 35 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Patricia Neal (1964) – Patricia Neal and her three children look at her Oscar statuette, which she won in 1964 for her role in "Hud." Hide Caption 36 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Julie Andrews (1965) – Julie Andrews looks at the Academy Award she won for "Mary Poppins'" in 1965. The role was her film debut. Hide Caption 37 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Julie Christie (1966) – Julie Christie is seen with her Academy Award, which she won for her role in "Darling." Hide Caption 38 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Elizabeth Taylor (1967) – Elizabeth Taylor holds up her second Oscar, this one for the film "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf." Hide Caption 39 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Katharine Hepburn (1968) – Katharine Hepburn and Cecil Kellaway appear in a scene from "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner." Hepburn won her second Oscar more than 30 years after her first. Hide Caption 40 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Barbra Streisand (1969) – Barbra Streisand gazes at the best actress statuette she won for "Funny Girl." There was a tie for the award in 1969, with the other winner being Katharine Hepburn. Hide Caption 41 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Katharine Hepburn (1969) – Katharine Hepburn and Peter O'Toole appear in "The Lion in Winter." The film earned Hepburn her third Oscar for best actress. Hide Caption 42 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Maggie Smith (1970) – Maggie Smith, who won for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie," celebrates with her husband at the time, Robert Stephens. Hide Caption 43 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Glenda Jackson (1971) – Glenda Jackson won the best actress Oscar for her part in "Women In Love." Hide Caption 44 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Jane Fonda (1972) – Jane Fonda cradles the best actress Oscar she received for "Klute." Hide Caption 45 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Liza Minnelli (1973) – Liza Minnelli holds the Oscar she won for "Cabaret." Hide Caption 46 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Glenda Jackson (1974) – George Segal and Glenda Jackson appear in a scene from "A Touch of Class," which snagged Jackson the best actress Oscar in 1974. Hide Caption 47 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Ellen Burstyn (1975) – Ellen Burstyn, left, appears in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," which won her the best actress Oscar in 1975. Hide Caption 48 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Louise Fletcher (1976) – From left, producer Saul Zaentz, actor Jack Nicholson, actress Louise Fletcher and producer Michael Douglas pose with their Oscars at the 1976 Academy Awards ceremony. They all won for the film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," which swept the major categories that year. Hide Caption 49 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Faye Dunaway (1977) – Faye Dunaway rests by the Beverly Hills Hotel swimming pool the morning after she received the best actress Oscar for "Network." Hide Caption 50 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Diane Keaton (1978) – Diane Keaton places her Oscar on a restaurant table after the Academy Awards ceremony in 1978. She received the award for her role in "Annie Hall." Hide Caption 51 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Jane Fonda (1979) – Jane Fonda is ecstatic about winning her second Academy Award, this one for "Coming Home." Hide Caption 52 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Sally Field (1980) – Sally Field accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in "Norma Rae." Hide Caption 53 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Sissy Spacek (1981) – Sissy Spacek accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in the film "Coal Miner's Daughter." Hide Caption 54 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Katharine Hepburn (1982) – Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn appear in a scene from "On Golden Pond," which won Hepburn her fourth Oscar for best actress. Hide Caption 55 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Meryl Streep (1983) – Meryl Streep holds her best actress Oscar for "Sophie's Choice." Hide Caption 56 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Shirley MacLaine (1984) – Shirley MacLaine accepts her Oscar in 1984. She won for her performance in "Terms of Endearment." Hide Caption 57 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Sally Field (1985) – Sally Field holds the best actress Oscar in the press room at the Academy Awards. She won the award, her second, for her role in "Places in the Heart." Hide Caption 58 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Geraldine Page (1986) – Geraldine Page wins best actress for "The Trip to Bountiful." Hide Caption 59 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Marlee Matlin (1987) – Hearing-impaired actress Marlee Matlin uses sign language while holding the Academy Award she won for "Children of a Lesser God." Hide Caption 60 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Cher (1988) – Cher wears that dress in 1988, when she won the Academy Award for "Moonstruck." Hide Caption 61 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Jodie Foster (1989) – Jodie Foster holds her Oscar in the press room after winning for her role in "The Accused." Hide Caption 62 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Jessica Tandy (1990) – Jessica Tandy acknowledges applause after receiving the Oscar for her role in "Driving Miss Daisy." Hide Caption 63 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Kathy Bates (1991) – Kathy Bates, far left, clutches the best actress award for her role in "Misery." To her left are fellow Oscar winners Jeremy Irons, Whoopi Goldberg and Joe Pesci. Hide Caption 64 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Jodie Foster (1992) – Jodie Foster holds up her second Oscar, this one for her role in "The Silence of the Lambs." Hide Caption 65 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Emma Thompson (1993) – Emma Thompson poses with her Oscar after winning best actress for her role in "Howards End." Hide Caption 66 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Holly Hunter (1994) – Holly Hunter poses in the press room after being awarded the best actress Oscar for her performance in "The Piano." Hide Caption 67 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Jessica Lange (1995) – Jessica Lange holds the Oscar she won for her role in the film "Blue Sky." Hide Caption 68 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Susan Sarandon (1996) – Susan Sarandon accepts the Oscar for her role in "Dead Man Walking." Hide Caption 69 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Frances McDormand (1997) – Frances McDormand, who won best actress for her role in "Fargo," poses with Geoffrey Rush, who won best actor that year. Hide Caption 70 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Helen Hunt (1998) – Helen Hunt holds her Oscar after winning for "As Good As It Gets." Hide Caption 71 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Gwyneth Paltrow (1999) – Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she receives the best actress Oscar for "Shakespeare in Love." Hide Caption 72 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Hilary Swank (2000) – Actor Roberto Benigni presents Hilary Swank, who won the best actress Oscar for the film "Boys Don't Cry." Hide Caption 73 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Julia Roberts (2001) – Julia Roberts holds her Oscar for her role in "Erin Brockovich." Hide Caption 74 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Halle Berry (2002) – Halle Berry celebrates as she holds her Oscar for "Monster's Ball." Berry is the only African-American to win the Oscar for best actress. Hide Caption 75 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Nicole Kidman (2003) – Nicole Kidman accepts her award for her role in "The Hours." Hide Caption 76 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Charlize Theron (2004) – Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar after winning for the film "Monster." Hide Caption 77 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Hilary Swank (2005) – Hilary Swank grabbed her second Academy Award in 2005 for the film "Million Dollar Baby." Hide Caption 78 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Reese Witherspoon (2006) – Reese Witherspoon kisses then-husband Ryan Phillippe before going on stage to accept the best actress award for "Walk the Line." Hide Caption 79 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Helen Mirren (2007) – Director Taylor Hackford kisses his wife, Helen Mirren, after Mirren won the best actress Oscar for her role in "The Queen." Hide Caption 80 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Marion Cotillard (2008) – Marion Cotillard accepts the Oscar for her role in "La Vie en Rose." Hide Caption 81 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Kate Winslet (2009) – Kate Winslet reacts after winning the best actress Oscar for "The Reader." Hide Caption 82 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Sandra Bullock (2010) – Best actress Sandra Bullock gives her acceptance speech after winning for "The Blind Side." Hide Caption 83 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Natalie Portman (2011) – Natalie Portman poses in the press room after winning the best actress Oscar for "Black Swan." Hide Caption 84 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Meryl Streep (2012) – Meryl Streep, right, laughs with Sandra Bullock after Streep's win for her role in "The Iron Lady." Hide Caption 85 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Jennifer Lawrence (2013) – Jennifer Lawrence charms the audience in 2013 as she accepts the best actress Oscar for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook." Hide Caption 86 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Cate Blanchett (2014) – Cate Blanchett won an Oscar in 2014 for her turn as a modern-day Blanche DuBois in the Woody Allen film "Blue Jasmine." Hide Caption 87 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Julianne Moore (2015) – Matthew McConaughey presents Julianne Moore with the Oscar at the 87th Academy Awards. She won for her role in "Still Alice." Hide Caption 88 of 90

Photos: Oscar-winning best actresses Brie Larson (2016) – Brie Larson accepts the best actress award for her role in "Room." She portrayed a woman held captive with her young son. Hide Caption 89 of 90