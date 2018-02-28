Kevin Smith gets emotional talking about his heart attack

(CNN) Two days after sustaining a massive heart attack, Kevin Smith is taking his message of recovery directly to his fans.

The actor/director did a Facebook Live Tuesday about his health scare. At times funny and profane, Smith described what happened Sunday between shows he was doing for a comedy special.

He said he initially thought that he just had an upset stomach.

"I wound up getting ill, like threw up, but mostly bile," Smith said. "So I just thought, like, you know, I got some bad milk."

