How to watch 30 of this year's Oscar-nominated movies

(CNN) With just days to go before the Academy Awards, time is running out if you have yet to watch this year's major nominees.

If there are still a few films on your to-do list, here's a helpful guide on where to find them. If you have yet to start, well, call in sick and get watching.

Nominated for: best supporting actor (Christopher Plummer)

How to watch: Available for pre-order on Available for pre-order on Amazon

A crazy ride of a movie starring Ansel Elgort as a criminal-adjacent motorist with tinnitus. That sounds like a joke, but it isn't.

Nominated for: best film editing, best sound editing and best sound mixing

A tale as old as time for which you really shouldn't need a description.

Nominated for: best costume design and best production design

An animated feature about a mission-focused infant in business attire.

Nominated for: best animated feature

A romantic tale with a healthy dose of laughs.

Nominated for: best original screenplay

A sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic that can be summed up as such: Once more, with Ryan Gosling.

Nominated for: best cinematography, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing and best visual effects

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on Amazon, Available for purchase and rent on iTunes Google Play and YouTube . Also available for rent at Redbox.

"The Breadwinner"

An animated movie about a young girl living under Taliban rule who goes to extreme lengths for the good of her family.

Nominated for: best animated feature

A sun-soaked love story that will forever change how you see peaches.

Nominated for: best picture, best actor in a leading role (Timothée Chalamet), best adapted screenplay and best original song ("Mystery Of Love")

A whimsical animated film that blends culture, music, and family and will definitely make you cry. But you knew that; it's Pixar.

Nominated for: best animated feature and best original song ("Remember Me")

How to watch: Available for purchase on Amazon, Available for purchase on iTunes Google Play and YouTube . Also available for rent at Redbox.

Winston Churchill's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad first days in office.

Nominated for: best picture, best actor in a leading role (Gary Oldman), best cinematography, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling and best production design

How to watch: In theaters and available for purchase on Amazon, In theaters and available for purchase on iTunes Google Play and YouTube . Also available to rent at Redbox.

The real story behind one of the most notorious disaster films -- and not the kind Dwayne Johnson saves the world in.

Nominated for: best adapted screenplay

A visceral WWII film that has suspense, tension and member of One Direction among its cast.

Nominated for: best picture, best director, best film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound editing and best sound mixing

"Ferdinand"

A story about an animated pacifist bull voiced by a man (John Cena) who built a career by roughing people up in a ring.

Nominated for: best animated feature

"The Florida Project"

A striking film about American poverty as told through the eyes of some rambunctious, foul-mouthed children who live in a run-down motel near the happiest place on Earth.

Nominated for: best supporting actor (Willem DaFoe)

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on Available for purchase and rent on Amazon Google Play and YouTube . Also available for rent at Redbox

JUST WATCHED How Jordan Peele turned his fear into success Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How Jordan Peele turned his fear into success 02:56

A social thriller that will thoroughly creep you out.

Nominated for: best picture, best actor (Daniel Kaluuya), best director and best original screenplay

Born entertainer P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) aims to put together the most fantastic show the world has ever seen. The good news? He's pretty great at it.

Nominated for: best original song ("This Is Me")

Margot Robbie in 'I, Tonya'

Me, loved this movie.

Nominated for: best actress (Margot Robbie), best supporting actress (Allison Janney) and best film editing

JUST WATCHED Greta Gerwig started directing in kindergarten Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Greta Gerwig started directing in kindergarten 03:30

A girl from Sacramento who calls herself Lady Bird itches to spread her wings.

Nominated for: best picture, best actress (Saoirse Ronan), best supporting actress (Laurie Metcalf), best director and best original screenplay

JUST WATCHED Hugh Jackman thought he peaked at 28 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hugh Jackman thought he peaked at 28 03:45

A curtain call for Wolverine.

Nominated for: best adapted screenplay

The life of the famed artist comes to the big screen as the first fully oil painted animated feature film.

Nominated for: best animated feature

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on Available for purchase and rent on Amazon Google Play and YouTube

Before Chadwick Boseman suited up to become Black Panther, he put on a more conventional suit to tell the story of young Thurgood Marshall.

Nominated for: best original song ("Stand Up For Something")

A poker princess bets on herself in Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut.

Nominated for: best adapted screenplay

A gripping period drama about racial tensions in the American South during WWII that will leave your stomach in knots and your mind racing.

Nominated for: best supporting actress (Mary J. Blige), best adapted screenplay, best supporting actress (Mary J. Blige),best adapted screenplay, best cinematography and best original song ("Mighty River")

How to watch: Stream on Stream on Netflix

long-shot for Jennifer Lawrence's favorite movie of the year.

Nominated for: best picture, best actor (Daniel Day-Lewis), best supporting actress (Lesley Manville), best director, best costume design and best original score

JUST WATCHED How Steven Spielberg stays inspired Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How Steven Spielberg stays inspired 03:40

Never has watching people digging through papers been such a captivating tale.

Nominated for: best picture and best actress (Meryl Streep)

Another master class in acting by Denzel Washington, actor.

Nominated for: best actor (Denzel Washington)

How to watch: Available for rent and purchase on Available for rent and purchase on Amazon Google Play , and Redbox

A strange love story overflowing with delightful weirdness.

Nominated for: best picture, best actress (Sally Hawkins), best supporting actor (Richard Jenkins), best supporting actress (Octavia Spencer), best cinematography, best costume design, best director, film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing, best original screenplay

[O]lllllIIIIllllllolll{{======================> [lightsaber noise]

Nominated for: best original score, best sound editing, best sound mixing and best visual effects

Hell hath no fury like a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter.

Nominated for: best picture, best actress (Frances McDormand), best supporting actor (Woody Harrelson), best supporting actor (Sam Rockwell), best film editing, best original score, best original screenplay

How to watch: Available purchase on Amazon, Available purchase on iTunes Google Play and YouTube . Also available to rent on Redbox On Demand.

A man lives out everyone's dream and strikes an unlikely friendship with Dame Judi Dench.

Nominated for: best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling