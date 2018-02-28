Ellen DeGeneres surprises Jimmy Kimmel

Story highlights The late-night host appeared Tuesday on "The Ellen Show"

She thanked him for using his platform to advocate for health care

(CNN) It's not hard to make Jimmy Kimmel cry, and Ellen DeGeneres had him wiping his eyes.

The late-night host appeared Tuesday on "The Ellen Show," and his longtime friend surprised him by honoring Kimmel's infant son, William John.

Kimmel shared on his show in May that his son, known as Billy, had been born weeks earlier with a serious heart issue. The dad got emotional during a 13-minute monologue , using his son's health crisis to champion better health care and urge viewers to hold elected officials accountable.

Since then, Kimmel repeatedly has used his platform on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to speak out on the subject.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres thanked him for his advocacy.

