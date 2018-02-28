Story highlights The series is returning with its second season

Writers says there will be "a little more craziness"

(CNN) One of the hottest shows from 2016 is back for a second season.

Beloved by fans and hailed by critics, "Atlanta"' snagged the 2017 Golden Globe for best musical or comedy series and best actor in a musical or comedy for its star and creator, Donald Glover.

So, does Glover have any jitters about a possible sophomore slump?

"A little, but mostly 'cause I'm just vulnerable," Glover told CNN on the Atlanta red carpet for the Season 2 premiere, "not because I'm scared of what will happen."

"He's just opened (his heart) up," chimed in co-star Brian Tyree Henry who plays Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles in the series. "A lot of people are ready to just rip it out."

