Indian media condemned for 'ghoulish' coverage of Sridevi death

Story highlights The Bollywood actress died on Saturday, February 24 of accidental drowning

Indian media has been widely criticized for their "insensitive" coverage of her death

New Delhi (CNN) Indian news channels are being condemned for their "ghoulish" coverage of the death of Bollywood superstar Sridevi as the country continues to mourn her passing.

Local television channels have covered the 54-year-old actress' death relentlessly since she passed away unexpectedly Saturday night in Dubai while attending a family wedding.

Much of the criticism has focused on their use of elaborate onscreen graphics and recreations of the hotel room where she died as a means of speculating on the actress' final moments.

Despite the police ruling out any suggestion of foul play , the appetite for information regarding her death has intensified, leading some channels to begin promoting alternative conspiracy theories online with the hashtag #SrideviDeathMystery.

One local news station, not intent on using a mock-up, placed a reporter inside a bathtub during a live segment sparking outrage online.

A reporter drowned in a bathtub to enact #Sridevi death. He has survived. There are conflicting reports about journalism. pic.twitter.com/GnRmSuGTiQ — Kamlesh Singh | Bana de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) February 27, 2018

