At least 20 dead after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

(CNN) At least 20 people have died in the Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) after a 7.5 earthquake shook the country Monday, cutting off roads and destroying buildings.

Jim Andrews, Deputy Police Commissioner and Chief of Operations, said in a statement Wednesday authorities were working to restore services in the badly-affected provinces of Hela, Enga and the Southern Highlands.

Andrews said in the statement there had been severe damage to the three provinces, adding police would be assisting aid efforts.

The earthquake struck central Papua New Guinea on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), at a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles).

A number of strong aftershocks were also reported by the USGS.

