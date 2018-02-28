Australians hand in 57,000 firearms during gun amnesty

(CNN) A rocket launcher and automatic rifles were among the 57,000 firearms handed in during a three-month gun amnesty in Australia, the country's first since tough gun laws were introduced in 1996.

Australia's Ministry of Home Affairs said Thursday 57,324 firearms and 2,432 parts and accessories were surrendered between July and September 2017.

The amnesty was announced last year after police said illegal firearms had been used in several attempted terrorist attacks.

Despite having some of the world's toughest gun laws, around 250,000 unlicensed guns are estimated to be in circulation in Australia.

Australia's gun legislation is often held up as example the US can follow after a spate of shootings, most recently in Florida, where a lone gunman killed 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school.