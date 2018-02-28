Afghanistan offers to recognize Taliban as legitimate 'political party'

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) The Afghan government is willing to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate political party as part of a potential ceasefire agreement with the Islamist militant group, President Ashraf Ghani said Wednesday.

"We're ready to restart talks about peace with Pakistan again and forget bitter experiences of the past and start a new chapter," he said at the start of an international conference in Kabul.

Ghani proposed starting talks without preconditions, opening the constitution for review and even helping the Taliban open a political office, though it's unclear if it would be located in Kabul or in another country. He also offered to reintegrate and help remove sanctions against Taliban members who engage in peace talks, denounce violence, recognize the Afghan government and respect the rule of law.

But the proposal in its current form could have trouble getting off the ground.

A stipulation that women be part of the negotiations could prove to be a poison pill for a militant group whose fundamentalist interpretation of Islam has women treated as second-class citizens.