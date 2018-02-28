Afghanistan offers to recognize Taliban as legitimate 'political party'

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) The Afghan government is willing to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate political party as part of a potential ceasefire agreement with the Islamist militant group, President Ashraf Ghani said Wednesday.

The announcement made at the start of an international conference in Kabul, could represent a significant significant shift in Afghanistan's policy toward the group. Just last month, US President Donald Trump said Washington was not ready to talk to the Taliban.

Ghani also offered to reintegrate and help remove sanctions against Taliban members who engage in peace talks, denounce violence, recognize the Afghan government and respect the rule of law.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the second Kabul Process conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on Wednesday.

The Taliban has been waging a bitter fight in Afghanistan with the ultimate goal of ruling the country and imposing its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The group controlled Afghanistan until 2001, when it was overthrown by the US-led coalition that invaded the country following the 9/11 attacks.