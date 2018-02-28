(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers and pressed for action to stop mass shootings in the US, going as far as slamming senators for what he calls being afraid of the NRA. Over the weekend, Trump met with NRA leaders who asked him to not raise the minimum purchase age on some firearms.
-- Students returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school two weeks after the shooting that took 17 lives.
-- Tensions are high in the West Wing between chief of staff John Kelly and Jared Kushner after the decision to downgrade Kushner's security clearance.
-- Trump again called out his attorney general over an investigation into alleged surveillance abuses.
-- Dick's Sporting Goods announced it will stop selling assault-style rifles.
-- A Georgia teacher was arrested after allegedly firing off a gun in school.
-- Pizza Hut is now the official pizza of the NFL.
-- One in 14 US women smoke during pregnancy, with the highest percentage coming out of West Virginia.
-- An Alaska congressman suggested that more Jews would have survived the Holocaust if they had been armed.
-- Anti-Semitic incidents surged nearly 60% in 2017, the largest single-year increase on record.
-- This mom is elevating what it means to give back.