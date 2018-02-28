Lion mauls woman to death at popular South African wildlife sanctuary

Story highlights 22-year-old woman mauled by lion in South African wildlife sanctuary

The lion was out walking with Kevin Richardson, known as "the lion whisperer"

(CNN) A young woman was mauled to death Tuesday by a lion during a visit to a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa run by Kevin Richardson, the so-called "lion whisperer."

The 22-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was visiting a camp at the popular Dinokeng Game Reserve, near Pretoria, when she was attacked close to her vehicle.

According to a statement posted to Richardson's Instagram account , the lioness was pursing an impala at the "big 5" reserve, which is also home to leopard, rhino, elephant and buffalo, when it encountered the woman and her friend.

The victim died at the scene, confirmed the paramedics who responded to the incident.

Richardson's intimate relationship with lions and other wildlife has been documented in several books and documentaries, earning him fame across the world.