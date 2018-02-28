How Kenya's electronic music industry is turning bass to bucks

(CNN) Kenya's music industry is creeping onto the radar of the dance music world.

In 2017, top American DJ Diplo performed to a sellout crowd in a watershed moment for the Kenyan electronic music scene.

"We had about 3,800 people there. It was probably one of the biggest concerts Kenya has seen in terms of production," Rizwan Ibrahim, founder of "Kenya Nights" and organizer of the event, told CNN.

It's the second time his company has brought Diplo to the East African nation, a place with a growing appetite for bass and beats.

The festival industry is also prospering. The annual new year's party, Kilifi New Year, on the coast of Kenya is attracting large crowds.

