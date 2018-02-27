Southwest plane makes emergency landing after reported engine fire

Story highlights "Suddenly there was a huge explosion," a passenger told CNN affiliate KUTV

A video shows an airborne plane with flames apparently flickering from an engine

(CNN) An engine on a Southwest Airlines plane caught fire Monday morning during a flight, forcing the aircraft to return safely to the Salt Lake City airport shortly after takeoff, CNN affiliate KUTV reported.

The flight's pilots, who were en route to Los Angeles, conducted an emergency landing, said Nancy Volmer, a Salt Lake City International Airport spokeswoman, the station reported.

Passenger Crystal Bangerter was taking her first flight ever when she saw "huge flames just coming right out of the engine."

"Suddenly there was a huge explosion," she told KUTV . "I kinda looked over and saw the look on my husband's face, and I knew right away that this wasn't normal."

Passenger Traci Scarce said she heard a loud pop that sounded like a boom.

Read More