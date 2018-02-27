Story highlights González, who delivered the "We call BS" speech, has more than 1 million followers

She started posting to her Twitter account after the massacre on her Florida campus

(CNN) Emma González, a student at the helm of a burgeoning pro-gun control youth movement that erupted after a shooter killed 17 of her classmates and others in Parkland, Florida, now has more Twitter followers than the National Rifle Association.

González created her @Emma4Change account this month, using it for the first time on February 18 -- four days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Since then, she's built a legion of more than 1 million followers.

The NRA , which joined Twitter in 2009, has 594,000 followers of its main account.

González gave a powerful speech the weekend after the shooting that challenged the NRA and politicians who opted against passing tougher gun laws in response to previous school shootings.