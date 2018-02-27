Florida lawmakers consider gun measures as calls for tougher laws intensify

(CNN) Florida lawmakers are mulling a series of proposals in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that triggered an outcry for accountability and reform.

With the last day of the state's legislative session set for March 9, the clock is ticking for lawmakers amid pressure from young survivors of the shooting, who converged in Tallahassee Monday.

Hundreds of Floridians, including Stoneman Douglas students, converged on the state Capitol Monday in an event called Rally in Tally calling for stronger gun laws.

"My generation is saying, 'Will I survive another day? Will I be shot in a movie theater or a concert?'" said Houston Barenholtz, 18. "We're supposed to be protecting these places and now we're getting shot at."

Participants had listed a permanent ban on assault-style rifles as one of its aims, but that prospect was dashed Monday.