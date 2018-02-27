(CNN) The man who killed 17 people at a South Florida high school had more than half his rounds remaining when he dropped his rifle and fled, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told CNN.

The shooter had fired about 150 times when he dropped his AR-15-style rifle and escaped from school property by blending in with fleeing students. He left 180 rounds of ammo unused, the official said.

There is no explanation for why the shooter stopped, the official said.

The ammunition magazines he carried, including the one found in the rifle, had swastikas etched in them, the official said.

Investigators have found indications that the shooter may have tried to break a window, which leads them to believe he wanted to use the area as a sniper's perch to shoot outside.

