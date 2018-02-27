Four billboards say Serena Williams is the 'greatest momma of all time'

Story highlights Serena plays at Indian Wells in March after break

Her husband came up with billboard idea to welcome her back

Giant pictures of their daughter are on the billboards

(CNN) Returning to work after giving birth isn't an east feat, particularly if you're a grand slam tennis champion. But Serena Williams' husband had a plan, and it involved four billboards.

In March, Williams will compete at Indian Wells -- the first time she's played since January -- so husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has installed four giant images of their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with the caption "Greatest momma of all time" along a major road leading into the Californian city.

"These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs," Ohanian wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "@OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT"

These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.#GMOAT pic.twitter.com/zRcMmxhgB5 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) February 27, 2018

"Literally am crying," the tennis star wrote in reply to Ohanian on Instagram. "This is so sweet. I love you."

In January, the 23-time grand slam winner returned to the court at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, less than four months after becoming a Mom, but playing that tournament gave Williams pause for thought and she opted not to play at the Australian Open.

Read More