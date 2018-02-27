Story highlights Wales and South Africa will play at RFK Stadium in Washington this June

Both teams hope to reach new audiences in the US

New Zealand and Ireland played in front of 61,000 fans in Chicago in 2016

(CNN) South Africa and Wales' rugby sides will play a one-off test match at the RFK Stadium in Washington DC, it was announced Monday.

The two nations will meet on June 2 at the 46,000-seater stadium, which was previously home to the Washington Redskins and, until last year, Major League Soccer team DC United.

The intention for both parties is to reach a new audience in a country where rugby's popularity continues to grow.

"The match in Washington allows us to take Springbok rugby to America and potentially expand the team's appeal to a very large audience," says Jurie Roux, head of the South Africa Rugby Union.

