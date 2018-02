(CNN) South Africa and Wales' rugby sides will play a one-off test match at the RFK Stadium in Washington DC, it was announced Monday.

The two nations will meet on June 2 at the 46,000-seater stadium, which was previously home to the Washington Redskins and, until last year, Major League Soccer team DC United.

The intention for both parties is to reach a new audience in a country where rugby's popularity continues to grow.

"The match in Washington allows us to take Springbok rugby to America and potentially expand the team's appeal to a very large audience," says Jurie Roux, head of the South Africa Rugby Union.

"Our research shows that the Springboks have a growing worldwide fan base and we see the match in Washington as an ideal platform to tap into a market that offers huge possibilities for South African rugby, in the exciting American sporting area."

The seven-a-side game has proved particularly popular in the US. The Las Vegas leg of the Sevens World Series has, in recent seasons, attracted over 80,000 spectators across three days of competition.

Sevens will get a further boost when San Francisco plays host to this year's World Cup in July.

Major League Rugby -- being billed as the highest level of American club rugby -- kicks off in 2018 and will feature seven teams in its inaugural season with an eighth to be added in 2019.

The match between South Africa and Wales will not be the first high-profile international to move state-side. Ireland and New Zealand met at Chicago's Soldier Field in front of a sold-out crowd of 61,000 in 2016. It was a game that saw Ireland overturn the All Blacks' 18-match unbeaten run.

"This is an exciting fixture for the WRU and for the national squad," says Welsh Rugby Union CEO Martyn Phillips. "It is a great opportunity to showcase Wales and our game in the capital of the United States.

"The opportunity to expand the already great Welsh support base and Welsh brand is very exciting for us, especially in such a large demographic and audience as the US."

Wales will then go on to face Argentina in Santa Fe and San Juan as part of the side's preparations for next year's World Cup in Japan.

The most recent encounter between South Africa and Wales was in Cardiff in December last year, with the hosts winning 24-22.

Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- Scotland vs. England – Scotland's flanker John Barclay kisses the Calcutta Cup after his side's 25-13 victory over England at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. It was the first time Scotland has beaten its oldest rival in ten years. Hide Caption 1 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- Scotland vs. England – Center Huw Jones bagged a brace. The second was his tenth in 14 internationals. Hide Caption 2 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- Scotland vs. England – For England, it was its second defeat under coach Eddie Jones in 26 games, the first coming against Ireland in last year's Six Nations. Hide Caption 3 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- Ireland vs. Wales – A thrilling encounter at Dublin's Aviva Stadium saw Ireland beat Wales 37-27. Winger Jacob Stockdale intercepted a Welsh pass to score the decisive try -- his second of the game -- in the closing stages. Hide Caption 4 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- Ireland vs. Wales – Wales ensured the result went down to the wire with a couple of second-half tries. Steff Evans scored in the 77th minute to put late pressure on Ireland. Hide Caption 5 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- Ireland vs. Wales – Keith Earls tries to escape the clutches of Welsh flanker Josh Navidi. Hide Caption 6 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- Ireland vs. Wales – Victory means Ireland is the only side at this stage to maintain its 100% record in this year's Six Nations. Hide Caption 7 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- France vs. Italy – France, meanwhile, notched its first victory of the campaign by defeating Italy 34-17. Hugo Bonneval crossed in the second half to seal the win. Hide Caption 8 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- France vs. Italy – The loss was Italy's 15th consecutive Six Nations defeat across three seasons. Coach Conor O'Shea is yet to pick up a win in the tournament. Hide Caption 9 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 3 -- France vs. Italy – The match was played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille -- the first time ever France has hosted a Six Nations game away from Paris. Hide Caption 10 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2 -- England vs. Wales – England's Owen Farrell celebrates his side's 12-6 victory over Wales during the second weekend of the Six Nations. Hide Caption 11 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2 -- England vs. Wales – The home side raced into an early lead at Twickenham courtesy of two Jonny May tries. But controversy soon followed... Hide Caption 12 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2 -- England vs. Wales – After Anthony Watson (C) and Gareth Anscombe (R) dived at a kick in England's in-goal area, the television match official ruled that Watson had touched the ball down first. Wales coach Warren Gatland felt his side was denied a try, calling the decision a "terrible mistake" in what turned out to be a tightly-contested affair. Hide Caption 13 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2 -- Ireland vs. Italy – Ireland cruised past Italy 56-19 in Dublin, with Conor Murray (pictured) getting on the score sheet. Hide Caption 14 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2 -- Ireland vs. Italy – While Italy crossed for three tries, it wasn't enough to secure a bonus point. The Azzurri remain winless and bottom of the championship. Hide Caption 15 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2 -- Scotland vs. France – Traveling French fans were in full voice at Murrayfield for their side's clash with Scotland. Hide Caption 16 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2 -- Scotland vs. France – But it was the home supporters who had more reason to cheer as their side won 32-26, picking up a first win of the tournament. Hide Caption 17 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 2 -- Scotland vs. France – Greig Laidlaw put in a flawless kicking display, slotting 22 points from the tee. Hide Caption 18 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- France vs. Ireland – On the opening weekend of the Six Nations, Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton was the hero as his side claimed a last gasp 15-13 victory over France. Hide Caption 19 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- France vs. Ireland – Sexton scored a long range drop goal with time up on the clock to claim victory. Hide Caption 20 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- France vs. Ireland – Irish fans celebrate in the Stade de France. Hide Caption 21 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- France vs. Ireland – Controversy arose in the game after France's Antoine Dupont was sent for a head injury assessment (HIA) despite appearing to injure his knee. The HIA call enabled France, who had used all of their substitutes, to reintroduce starting scrum half Maxime Machenaud as a temporary replacement during the game's closing stages. Hide Caption 22 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- France vs. Ireland – The dramatic nature of Ireland's late victory left the French crowd dejected. Hide Caption 23 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- Wales vs. Scotland – Scotland was another side to feel the blues on the opening weekend, succumbing 34-7 to Wales in Cardiff. Hide Caption 24 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- Wales vs. Scotland – Leigh Halfpenny scored two tries for the rampant Welsh. Hide Caption 25 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- Wales vs. Scotland – Steff Evans (pictured) and Gareth Davies also crossed the line for Wales. Hide Caption 26 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- Wales vs. Scotland – A happy Wales fan takes in the action in Cardiff as Wales trounce Scotland. Hide Caption 27 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- Italy vs. England – The final match of the opening weekend saw Italy face England in Rome. Hide Caption 28 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- Italy vs. England – Debutant Sam Simmonds scored twice for England as the reigning champions cut loose to win 46-15. Hide Caption 29 of 30 Photos: Six Nations 2018: Story of the tournament Round 1 -- Italy vs. England – Owen Farrell also touched down and contributed four conversions and a penalty. Hide Caption 30 of 30

The Springboks have recently parted ways with coach Allister Coetzee, who led the side to just 11 wins in 25 games. Still seeking a replacement, the two-time world champions sit sixth in the world rankings.t

Wales, meanwhile, is one spot below its Southern Hemisphere rival. After a convincing victory over Scotland in the opening weekend of the on-going Six Nations Championship, it has fallen to defeats by England and Ireland in the two most recent rounds.