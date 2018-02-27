Story highlights Thierry Marx is a renowned French chef

Marx credits judo with make him calmer, more efficient

He wants to encourage more young people to take up judo

(CNN) He is the owner of a two Michelin star restaurant and the author of a series of popular cooking books.

Yet Thierry Marx maintains the secret ingredient to his success can be found on the judo mat rather than in the kitchen.

"Judo, like cooking, involves the mastering of gestures ... the mastering of time," Marx tells CNN in a quiet corner of Le Sur Mesure, his restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Paris.

It also teaches the "capacity to remain serene even in the most stressful moments," he adds.

Thierry Marx has a passion for both Japanese sport and cuisine

