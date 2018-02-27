Who is Brad Parscale?

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's ascent to the presidency brought with it a host of new household names. Corey Lewandowski, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon -- to name just a few.

But not Brad Parscale, who flew under the radar throughout most of 2016 as the Trump campaign's digital advertising and data guru. That relative anonymity began to unfurl on Tuesday with the announcement that Parscale will helm Trump's 2020 re-election bid as campaign manager, but his appointment was little surprise to Trump campaign veterans and insiders.

Even Parscale's title in 2016 as the campaign's digital director undersold his influence within the organization and his impact on Trump's stunning electoral victory.

Officially hired in June 2016, Parscale helmed the Trump campaign's data analytics team. That operation came to dictate nearly every move the campaign made in the final months to Election Day, from Trump's travel schedule to the campaign's allocation of human and financial resources in key battleground states.

"Brad had a pretty complex understanding of how to look at numbers and data in real time and then be able to allocate resources based on what he was seeing real time," a former senior Trump campaign official said.

