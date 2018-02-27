Top US general says Russia is 'both arsonist and firefighter' in Syria

Washington (CNN) Russia is playing the role of "both arsonist and firefighter" in Syria, Gen. Joseph Votel, who oversees all US troops in the Middle East, said Tuesday.

"Diplomatically and militarily, Moscow plays both arsonist and firefighter: fueling tensions among all parties in Syria, the Syrian regime, Iran, Turkey, the Syrian Democratic Forces, the United States and other coalition partners, then serving as arbiter to resolve the disputes, attempting to undermine and weaken each party's bargaining positions," Votel told a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee.

US officials have previously criticized both Russia's military efforts in Syria as well as several diplomatic efforts that American officials have seen as attempts to circumvent the UN-backed Geneva process, which seeks to bring about an end to the Syrian civil war.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution Monday demanding a 30-day cessation of hostilities throughout Syria, and Russia announced that it was working with the regime of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to establish a daily five-hour "humanitarian pause" for the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

The pause seemed to have little impact Tuesday, as shelling and artillery fire continued.

