Questions remain over Trump Organization's donation of foreign profits

(CNN) The Trump Organization raised more questions than it answered this week when it said it delivered on a pledge to donate foreign government profits from its hotels to the US Treasury.

The company declined to provide substantive details of its donation, including the amount of the contribution and how it defined profits from countries outside the US.

"On February 22, 2018, The Trump Organization made a voluntary donation to the United States Treasury," the company's chief compliance counsel, George Sorial, said in a statement Monday. "This annual donation represents profits from foreign government patronage for the period beginning January 20, 2017 through December 31, 2017."

A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed receipt of the check but declined to answer any of CNN's questions, including the amount and whether the Trump Organization-provided documents to support that the total represents all foreign government profits from its hotel.

For its part, the Trump Organization noted that the contribution was made voluntarily.