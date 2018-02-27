(CNN) The daughters of the late singer-songwriter Oscar Brown Jr. said Monday that President Donald Trump is twisting the lyrics of their father's song titled, "The Snake" for politics.

"Oscar Brown Jr.'s words are being stolen to promote his hate message and intolerance," Africa Brown told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight." "And it's absolutely wrong."

The song tells the story of a woman who takes in a frozen snake she finds on her way to work. After the snake is nursed back to health, it bites the woman and kills her.

Trump uses the song as an allegory to immigration law, suggesting that immigrants who come to the United States in search of a better life and help may end up hurting the country in the end.

"The elephant in the room is that Trump is the living embodiment of the snake that my father wrote about in that song," Brown said.

