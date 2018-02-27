Supreme Court narrowly rules against non-citizens facing deportation

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court held Tuesday that under immigration law, a certain class of non-citizens facing deportation are not required to have a bond hearing if they've been held in detention for more six months.

The 5-3 ruling, however, avoided a judgment on whether the Constitution requires such hearings, returning that issue to an appellate court.

The ruling is a defeat for supporters of immigrant rights groups who sought greater procedural protections for non-citizens facing deportation. The case was brought by a class of immigrants -- some seeking entrance at the border (many seeking asylum), others who are lawful permanent residents who are fighting deportation for committing certain crimes.

"The decision is a setback for immigrants and immigrant rights groups who have argued for years that these bail hearings are necessary," said Stephen Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor of law at the University of Texas. "But the court left open the bigger question of whether the Constitution requires such hearings, meaning that these same plaintiffs can now make that claim in the lower court."

The decision comes at a time when immigration groups lament the fact the Obama administration (which also opposed the six-month rule) deported record numbers of immigrants and the Trump administration has vowed to crack down further on enforcement.

