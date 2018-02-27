Sessions calls out judges for blocking Trump policy

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions furthered his war of words with federal judges who have thwarted Trump administration policy in court in a speech Tuesday, decrying the growing number of injunctions as a "serious matter of coequal branches."

"The judicial branch is not superior to the executive branch," Sessions told an annual gathering of state attorneys general in Washington.

"We've had 20 in one year," Sessions said of the blocks federal judges have placed on controversial policies amid lawsuits, including the various travel bans, the prohibition on transgender people serving in the military and the administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"That's as many as President Obama had in eight years and more than any president in history," Sessions said. "This is a serious matter of coequal branches."

In speeches throughout his first year, Sessions has slammed "activist judges" who "effectively invalidate" Americans' votes, and the progressive lawyers who "judge shopped" for favorable outcomes.

