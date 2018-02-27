(CNN) High school students who survived a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this month, met with high-profile congressional leaders this week, including House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday.

Ryan expressed a willingness for "moving quickly" on proposals to address gun violence after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students urged the Wisconsin Republican for action, according to Florida Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents Parkland, Florida and who attended the meeting.

"They don't want to simply have conversation," Deutch told reporters. "They want action taken to try and prevent what happened at their school from happening anyplace else."

Asked if the speaker was open to the things they wanted, Deutch said the students have been clear in pushing specifically for a ban on assault-style weapons, banning high-capacity magazines and universal background checks, but that Ryan made it clear some of those things don't have broad support. All three of those proposals appear to have significant opposition in both chambers in Congress.