(CNN) North Korea has been sending supplies to Syria that could be used to produce chemical weapons, a United Nations Security Council diplomat has told CNN.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomat said that North Korea had sent acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers to Syria. The diplomat was citing a report on North Korea authored by a UN panel of experts.

Sixteen people, including six children, were treated in Eastern Ghouta on Sunday for exposure to chemicals, the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation said.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime has repeatedly denied claims that it uses chemical weapons. Medical aid organizations, however, say they have routinely treated victims of chemical attacks and blame government forces, as the country's war nears its seventh anniversary. The US and other countries have made the same accusations against the Assad government.

A UN spokesman, who had not seen the report, reminded member states of the sanctions restricting trade with North Korea while pointing out the dangers of aiding Syria's chemical capabilities.

