WH cuts ties with Melania Trump aide after inauguration contract controversy

Washington (CNN) The White House has cut ties with a senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump after it was revealed the aide's firm was paid close to $26 million to plan events around President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The first lady's office said in a statement that it ended its contract with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who had been working as a special government employee.

"The Office of the First Lady severed the gratuitous services contract with Ms. Wolkoff. We thank her for her hard work and wish her all the best," said spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

Inauguration committee tax documents revealed last week showed WIS Media Partners, a company based in Marina Del Rey, California, and founded by Wolkoff, received $25,843,509 for "event production services."

Read More