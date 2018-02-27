Washington (CNN) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' son is running for Congress in New Hampshire.

"This is a unique opportunity to listen to the hard working men and women of New Hampshire about the issues that matter to them," he said.

The New Hampshire 1st District is one of the nation's most competitive open-seat races in 2018's midterms.

Unlike his father, who ran as an independent in Vermont, Sanders is running as a Democrat. He'll be the eighth Democratic candidate to enter the race.

