Washington (CNN) A Republican senator is arguing that the country needs more "idiot control" rather than more gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that has reignited a national debate about gun violence.

"I don't think we need more gun control laws," Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told CNN's John Berman Tuesday.

"Not a single one?" Berman asked.

"No. I think we need more idiot control," he said, referring to people who perpetrate mass shootings.

"I'm talking to the people who do this, some of whom are mentally ill. And to them I would say, OK, misuse of the word idiot. But I'm talking about other people. We just automatically assume some of these folks are mentally ill. I happen to believe there is evil in the world," Kennedy said.

