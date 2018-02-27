Comey trolls Trump: 'Lordy, this time there will be a tape'

Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey appeared to poke fun at President Donald Trump in a tweet Tuesday teasing his upcoming book.

"Lordy, this time there will be a tape. Audio book almost finished," Comey tweeted.

Lordy, this time there will be a tape. Audio book almost finished. pic.twitter.com/38LNOJdtw7 — James Comey (@Comey) February 27, 2018

President Donald Trump fired Comey last May.

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press," Trump had tweeted shortly after firing Comey.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Read More