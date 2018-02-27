Starbucks' Howard Schultz says he's not running for president in 2020

(CNN) Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz said in an interview Tuesday that he is not running for president in 2020.

"No, I'm not," Schultz responded when asked by Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, adding that he is trying to work toward improving the US as a private citizen.

Asked to clarify whether that means he is not going to run for president, Schultz said: "I said that I am doing everything I possibly can as a private citizen to advance the cause of the country."

Bartiromo followed up with: "It sounds like you're running for president, Howard."

He responded: "No, I didn't say that, come on Maria."

