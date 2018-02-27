Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump still supports raising the age limit to buy certain firearms, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Tuesday.

But her statement is at odds with Republican sources on Capitol Hill, who have told CNN that Trump's interest in the issue has privately waned in recent days.

White House officials have been all over the map on raising the age limit to buy semi-automatic weapons, a policy proposal that Trump suggested shortly after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people.

The last time Trump commented on raising the age limit came in a Saturday night interview with Fox News.

"I think we'll have a great bill put forward very soon having to do with strong background checks, having to do with getting rid of certain things and keeping other things, and perhaps we'll do something on age because it doesn't seem to make sense that you have to wait until you are 21 years old to get a pistol, but to get a gun like this maniac used in the school, you get that at 18," he said. "That doesn't make sense."

