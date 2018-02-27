Eric Holder says he fell asleep during 'Black Panther'

Washington (CNN) Eric Holder's trip to Wakanda was apparently cut short.

The former attorney general revealed on Tuesday that he fell asleep while watching the superhero blockbuster "Black Panther."

.@CapehartJ has some fun with @EricHolder, asks him about pop culture preferences, how he liked 'Black Panther' and more about the upcoming CBS TV show 'Main Justice' #CapeUp pic.twitter.com/x9yzTMg2Pe — Washington Post Live (@postlive) February 27, 2018

When Holder was asked by The Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart on the #CapeUp podcast if he identifies more as Wakanda monarch T'Challa or the supervillian Erik Killmonger, Holder said that he can't choose because he fell asleep while watching the film.

"I just saw it two nights ago and it seemed like a great movie, but I have to tell you, I had just come back from a long trip. I kind of fell asleep in the movie," Holder said. "So I'm going back, I'm going back. The parts that I saw I really liked."