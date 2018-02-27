Brianna Keilar challenges GOP lawmaker over Delta discount claims

(CNN) CNN's Brianna Keilar pressed Georgia State Sen. Michael Williams for evidence after he suggested Delta offers discounts to Planned Parenthood.

"If they're [Delta] gonna pull the discount for NRA members, why not pull it for Planned Parenthood?" Williams asked Tuesday on "CNN Newsroom."

The Republican is opposed to Delta receiving tax breaks in the wake of the airline ending its corporate partnership with the National Rifle Association. In making his case, he cited the nonprofit as a "left organization" currently receiving a discount from Delta, as the gun lobby group is poised to lose its discount. However, there's no evidence to support Williams' claim.

"Where are you getting that...if you're making that argument, shouldn't you have your facts straight?" Brianna Keilar presses Georgia State Senator Michael Williams on his suggestion that Delta offers discounts to Planned Parenthood

"Where are you getting that, that Delta gives a discount to Planned Parenthood members?" Keilar asked her guest.

Williams, who is running for Georgia governor, told Keilar that "other senators, as well as myself, we looked it up on Google."