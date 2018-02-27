Court hands DACA recipients another victory

(CNN) Young immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children have won another legal victory.

A federal judge in California ruled Monday that the government can't revoke DACA recipients' work permits or other protections without giving them notice and a chance to defend themselves.

The ruling in a California district court marks the third time a lower court has ruled against the administration's handling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. But this case, unlike the others , is not about President Donald Trump's September decision to end the program.

US District Judge Philip Gutierrez's preliminary injunction Monday addressed another aspect: government decisions to revoke protections from individual DACA recipients.

The Obama-era DACA program protected young immigrants brought illegally to the United States from deportation if they met certain criteria, paid fees, passed background checks and didn't commit serious crimes.

