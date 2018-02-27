CNN Poll: 6 in 10 concerned Trump isn't doing enough to protect US elections

Story highlights
- A majority (55%) say Trump has attempted to interfere with the Russia investigation, up from 51% in January
- About half (47%) approve of special counsel Robert Mueller's handling of the investigation
Washington (CNN)About 6 in 10 Americans say Donald Trump is not taking seriously enough the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the US presidential election, and about the same share lack confidence the president is doing enough to prevent foreign interference in future elections, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
Almost three-quarters (72%) say they are concerned about foreign government interference in US elections generally, including 90% of Democrats, 68% of independents and 53% of Republicans, and 60% say they are not confident the president is doing enough to prevent foreign countries from influencing future American elections.
The poll followed a stretch in which special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election, including spreading false information on social media, organizing political events, and communicating with "unwitting" people tied to the Trump campaign and others in order to coordinate political activities.
Trump responded to the indictments with a string of tweets emphasizing that his campaign did not collude with Russian operatives, and suggesting that Russia had created discord by prompting an investigation after the election was over, writing, "they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams."
Later, while the poll was fielding, US officials said the administration had warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in the Russian government against meddling in the 2018 election.