CNN Poll: 6 in 10 concerned Trump isn't doing enough to protect US elections

Overall, 60% said they were not too or not at all confident in the President's efforts to keep foreign countries from influencing future US elections; 37% were very or somewhat confident. Beyond the president's efforts, few in the poll expressed confidence that Congress (37% confident) or tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Twitter (32% confident) are doing enough to prevent future meddling.

Trump's handling of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election continues to garner negative reviews: Just 30% approve of his handling of it in the new poll, the lowest level in CNN polling by one point. And most, 55%, now say they think the President has attempted to interfere in the investigation, up from 51% saying so in January.

Approval ratings for Robert Mueller's handling of the investigation have held steady, with 47% saying they approve of his work and 33% disapproving. About one in five have no opinion on Mueller's performance.

Overall, 61% say the Russia investigation is a serious matter that should be fully investigated, while 34% say it's mainly an effort to discredit Trump's presidency. As has been the case for some time, there's a broad partisan gap on this question, with 89% of Democrats calling it a serious matter and 71% of Republicans saying it's mainly an effort to discredit Trump.

Partisan gaps are quite wide on concern about several aspects of Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 elections. Overall, 66% are concerned about Russian operatives' contacts with people involved in Trump's campaign, that includes 91% of Democrats and 63% of independents but just 36% of Republicans.

Likewise, Democrats and independents express greater concern than Republicans on Russian-backed campaigns to spread disinformation to US voters (88% of Democrats, 69% of independents and 47% of Republicans) and to steal and release politically meaningful information (88% of Democrats, 67% of independents and 55% of Republicans).

The gap in concern is narrower, however, on the political motivations behind investigations into that Russian interference, as majorities across party lines express concern about those motivations: 78% of Democrats, 69% of independents and 56% of Republicans concerned about that.

Trump's approval rating for handling national security more generally is also low: 40% approve, 50% disapprove.