CNN Poll: 6 in 10 concerned Trump isn't doing enough to protect US elections

Later, while the poll was fielding, US officials said the administration had warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in the Russian government against meddling in the 2018 election.

Overall, 60% said they were not too or not at all confident in the President's efforts to keep foreign countries from influencing future US elections; 37% were very or somewhat confident. Beyond the president's efforts, few in the poll expressed confidence that Congress (37% confident) or tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Twitter (32% confident) are doing enough to prevent future meddling.

Trump's handling of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election continues to garner negative reviews: Just 30% approve of his handling of it in the new poll, the lowest level in CNN polling by one point. And most, 55%, now say they think the President has attempted to interfere in the investigation, up from 51% saying so in January.

Approval ratings for Robert Mueller's handling of the investigation have held steady, with 47% saying they approve of his work and 33% disapproving. About one in five have no opinion on Mueller's performance.

Overall, 61% say the Russia investigation is a serious matter that should be fully investigated, while 34% say it's mainly an effort to discredit Trump's presidency. As has been the case for some time, there's a broad partisan gap on this question, with 89% of Democrats calling it a serious matter and 71% of Republicans saying it's mainly an effort to discredit Trump.

Partisan gaps are quite wide on concern about several aspects of Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 elections. Overall, 66% are concerned about Russian operatives' contacts with people involved in Trump's campaign, that includes 91% of Democrats and 63% of independents but just 36% of Republicans.

Likewise, Democrats and independents express greater concern than Republicans on Russian-backed campaigns to spread disinformation to US voters (88% of Democrats, 69% of independents and 47% of Republicans) and to steal and release politically meaningful information (88% of Democrats, 67% of independents and 55% of Republicans).

The gap in concern is narrower, however, on the political motivations behind investigations into that Russian interference, as majorities across party lines express concern about those motivations: 78% of Democrats, 69% of independents and 56% of Republicans concerned about that.

Trump's approval rating for handling national security more generally is also low: 40% approve, 50% disapprove.