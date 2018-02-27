GOP lawmaker says Republicans have been quietly receptive to his call for gun ban

Washington (CNN) A Florida GOP congressman who recently called for a ban on future purchases of "assault and tactical firearms" said Tuesday that other Republicans in Congress have been quietly receptive to his position.

"Many of them are (receptive). Many of them have come up to me, you know, kind of more so one on one a little bit quietly. You know how that is. They're not necessarily wanting to have this conversation in front of everybody," Rep. Brian Mast told CNN's "New Day."

"They're saying 'Hey, good job on you. Good job on taking a stand. Good job in saying that. How is that playing? What are people saying to you back in your district?' They're really wanting to know what is the reception about what I've heard about what I've said," Mast continued.

Mast, an Army combat veteran who himself carries a concealed pistol, announced Friday in an op-ed in The New York Times that he supports "defining what constitutes an assault or tactical firearm and not allowing them for future purchase." The op-ed came in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre.

In addition to calling for a ban on future assault weapon sales, Mast said he supports universal background checks, a ban on the sale of " accessories and add-ons that circumvent the ban on automatic firearms" and a ban on gun sales to individuals who "have been detained for mental illness" or are "being looked at as a possible terrorist" by the government.

