(CNN) US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel has cleared one potential obstacle to President Donald Trump's long-promised border wall, ruling Tuesday that the administration has the authority to waive a host of environmental laws and other regulations to begin construction.

Curiel's 100-page order does not mean construction of the wall will begin immediately. Congress has yet to authorize or provide funding for the project. Thus far, the Department of Homeland Security has built several prototypes in San Diego.

Curiel was famously the target of Trump's ire when he presided over a lawsuit against Trump University, which was ultimately settled after Trump won the White House.

In his ruling Tuesday, Curiel noted that the border wall is a highly contentious issue under this administration but said he did not factor that into his decision.

