If you're going to kill us, make it quick -- we are sick of waiting on death row

Bayan Rehan is head of the Women's Office at the Local Coordination Commitee in the Eastern Ghouta city of Douma. She also is an activist and has taken part in Syria's uprising since its onset. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Today was my first day in the basement. I ran down after missiles struck our house at night. In under two minutes, my family and I crossed 150 meters to the nearest makeshift shelter for women and children. We had no time to take any of our belongings with us. We just wanted to escape the hellfire raining on us.

Underground, we were welcomed by people who had arrived before us. I couldn't wrap my head around the scene. Sitting against a wall, I scanned people's frightened faces. I was reminded of only one thing: my cell in the 215th branch of Damascus's Kafr Sousa detention facility, where the regime-employed jailer used torture methods that could have killed you.

I suddenly fell asleep -- I hadn't had a chance to doze off for the past 72 hours, except for a few stolen moments. The sound of bombs nearby woke me up shortly after.

I started pacing around the basement, trying to acquaint myself with everyone who sought refuge here. They were all homemakers and children who had only the faintest idea about what was happening outside. They only wished for the shelling to stop so that they could stick their heads over ground and find more food.

I'd only been there for six hours when I began to feel suffocated. The humidity made my breathing hard work. And the fact that I'd lost contact with the outside world intensified the feeling.

The walls echoed with children's shouts and screams. The women had all but given up on keeping their kids under control, each taking to a corner to cook. We didn't have any wood, so the women resorted to tearing shreds of their own clothing and using them to light fires.

I began to feel pangs of hunger when the six women of my family banded together to concoct a plan to secure the day's meal. We decided that our best bet would be to meet our male relatives at the men's shelter.

Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Medics tend to a baby as a child cries next to them at a makeshift clinic in Douma, Syria, on Thursday, February 23. More than 400 civilians have been killed this week in Syria's rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region, according to the head of the region's health department on Friday, February 23. Syrian regime forces have been pounding Eastern Ghouta with shells, mortars and bombs. Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A man rescues a child after a reported airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria on Wednesday, February 21. Syria says it is targeting terrorists in Eastern Ghouta. Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Members of a Syrian civil-defense team rescue a man in Hamouria on February 21. Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A woman and children run for cover after bombing in Hamouria on Monday, February 19. Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta An injured child cries as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital in Hamouria on February 19. Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A man carries an injured victim amid the rubble of buildings. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A boy waits to receive medical treatment at a field hospital on February 19. Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A wounded boy receives treatment in Douma following airstrikes on the village of Mesraba. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A man carries an infant he rescued from the rubble in Hamouria on February 19. Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Injured children are treated at a hospital in Douma. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Ghaith, a wounded 12-year-old boy, cries as he waits for treatment -- and news of his mother in the operating room -- at a makeshift hospital in Kafr Batna. They were hurt in airstrikes on the town of Jisreen. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta Children cry at a makeshift hospital in Douma. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta A man weeps over his child, who was killed in the Mesraba airstrikes. Hide Caption 15 of 15

"You have 45 seconds to cross the walk of death," I half-joked to my cousin. Together we raced to the men's shelter, amid the cacophony of bombs and plumes of black smoke.

We were greeted with a hero's welcome and given food that we felt was fit for kings -- bulgur that would keep the six women and five children of our family content for a day.

Taking a few bites filled us with joy. Even as warplanes roared overhead, we felt that we had achieved some victory over the malnourishment imposed on us in besieged Eastern Ghouta.

Back at the women's basement, the children were working up a storm and the mothers were either cleaning up after their kids or trying to calm the down.

I assumed the role of keeping the kids entertained. I had them gather around and told them stories. I started with "Gone with the Wind because" I wanted the kids to be inspired by the heroine Scarlett's courage. I told them about how she had been through her own war and came out of it safely. I regaled them with stories about how she rebuilt her life over the rubble of America's Civil War.

Their eyes sparkled with curiosity when I started to speak to them about Scarlett's ill-fated romance.

The women offered me a cup of coffee as a token of thanks looking after their children, if only for an hour.

As I sat in my spot looking at the basement now filled with calm, the women and children squeezed together to make room for everyone in the shelter, I thought again about my former jail cell. The scene was eerily similar, and the torture, too, inflicted by the regime in its prisons and its battlefields are nearly one and the same.

Bayan Rehan, the author of this article, teaches kids about urban sanitation and public health.

Amid the relative quiet of the night, the hopelessness of our situation set in again and my mind went back to my last meeting with the United Nations.

They had come to Douma last November with around 4,010 baskets for the town's 28,000 families. I remember distinctly what I told them, as head of the city's Women's Office, and it still holds today.

Back in November, on a long table where the town's civil society leaders spoke to members of the delegation, I told one of them that the amount they had given us was utterly insufficient. I said that the aid convoy carried with it a message: that the population of Douma would be decimated to suit the little aid that the UN was providing.

If a convoy were to arrive again today, I would remind them of what I said and I would tell them that they are partners in the regime and Russia's crimes.

And I would tell the international community that if they have decided, with Bashar al-Assad, to kill us all then, please have mercy on us and make it fast. Because we're tired of waiting our turn on death row.

I would tell the international community to please burn the charters and treaties of the United Nations with regards to protecting human beings and their rights, chief among them the right to life.

And to those around the world who have put humanity first, who have tried to stop the killing of innocents with their fundraising and demonstrations in solidarity with Eastern Ghouta. I say thank you.