If you're going to kill us, make it quick -- we are sick of waiting on death row

Bayan Rehan is head of the Women's Office at the Local Coordination Commitee in the Eastern Ghouta city of Douma. She also is an activist and has taken part in Syria's uprising since its onset. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Today was my first day in the basement. I ran down after missiles struck our house at night. In under two minutes, my family and I crossed 150 meters to the nearest makeshift shelter for women and children. We had no time to take any of our belongings with us. We just wanted to escape the hellfire raining on us.

This isn't only my fate. Most of the residents of my town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta have gone underground. The basements offer some respite from a weeklong assault by the Syrian regime that has claimed over 500 lives.

Underground, we were welcomed by people who had arrived before us. I couldn't wrap my head around the scene. Sitting against a wall, I scanned people's frightened faces. I was reminded of only one thing: my cell in the 215th branch of Damascus's Kafr Sousa detention facility, where the regime-employed jailer used torture methods that could have killed you.

I suddenly fell asleep -- I hadn't had a chance to doze off for the past 72 hours, except for a few stolen moments. The sound of bombs nearby woke me up shortly after.

I started pacing around the basement, trying to acquaint myself with everyone who sought refuge here. They were all homemakers and children who had only the faintest idea about what was happening outside. They only wished for the shelling to stop so that they could stick their heads over ground and find more food.

Read More