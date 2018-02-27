Oakland mayor's warning on ICE raids was righteous

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Saturday, Mayor Libby Schaaf of Oakland, California, took the unusual step of issuing a public warning about the possibility of upcoming raids by federal immigration agents in her community. In a statement widely shared on social media, Schaaf said "multiple credible sources" had told her that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was "preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area, including Oakland, starting as soon as within the next 24 hours." She explained that she was sharing this information to protect local residents from arrest and deportation.

Schaaf has r eceived substantial pushback and criticism, including threats of violence, for her stance. And ICE spokesman James Schwab denied that the agency conducts "sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately." But the mayor has stood firm, saying that "many decisions that I make have risks and rewards" and that she did not regret issuing the alert.

Good for her. Under the Trump administration, an ugly deportation force has been indiscriminately terrorizing immigrant and Latino communities. Schaaf is rightly and lawfully acting on her conscience to resist the intrusion by the feds into state and local law enforcement.

Schaaf did not tell people to resist immigration agents, nor did she condone any obstruction of law enforcement activity. She directed people to a l ocal group that helps immigrants know their rights and responsibilities if they face detention or need legal representation.

To better understand Schaaf's warning, it is important to look at the context surrounding the immigration debate in California. Last October, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill making California a "sanctuary state." The law went into effect this year. It doesn't make the Golden State some sort of haven for undocumented people to run amok. It simply allows California's state and local law enforcement officers to focus on their jobs of protecting their communities, while leaving immigration enforcement to the feds.