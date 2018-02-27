Russia vetoes UN resolution linking Iran with terror activities in Yemen

(CNN) Russia vetoed a United Nations draft resolution Monday that would have linked Iran with the transfer of Iranian-made arms to Houthi militias in Yemen.

The UK-proposed draft, which was strongly backed by the United States and its allies, was blocked by Russia despite being supported by 11 of the 15 members of the Security Council.

Two countries, China and Kazakhstan, abstained from voting, while Bolivia also voted against the draft.

Only the five permanent council members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- maintain veto power.

The failure of the draft was followed by the unanimous adoption of a Russian-drafted measure that extended an arms embargo against Yemen, but made no specific reference to Iran.