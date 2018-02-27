Saudi Arabia replaces military commanders in late-night reshuffle

(CNN) Saudi Arabia has replaced a number of top military commanders in a late-night political reshuffle Monday that saw the country's monarch issue 39 royal decrees.

The decrees related to military appointments were issued "based on recommendations of the Minister of Defense," according to one of the royal decrees.

The 32-year-old is seen as a key power player behind the king and a reformer by Saudi standards.

Saudi Arabia has waged a years-long military campaign in Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government that the Houthi rebels drove out of the capital, Sanaa.

First female vice minister

Changes and appointments were also made to several government posts, including naming the first female deputy minister -- Tamadhir bint Yosif bin Moqbil Alrammah as deputy minister of labor and social development.

Since his appointment some restrictions on women have been eased and last year, the Crown Prince vowed to destroy "extremist ideologies" in a bid to return to "a more moderate Islam."

A day before the military reshuffle, Saudi Arabia announced that it would open its military to female employment for the first time.

"The General Directorate of Public Security announces military jobs for females at the rank of soldier," the kingdom's General Directorate of Public Security said in an advert on its official Twitter account on Sunday.