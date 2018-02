Saudi Arabia sacks military commanders in late-night reshuffle

(CNN) Saudi Arabia has sacked a number of top military commanders in a late-night political reshuffle Monday that saw the country's monarch issue 39 royal decrees.

The decrees related to military appointments were issued "based on recommendations of the Minister of Defense," according to one of royal decrees.

The current Defense Minister is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is first in line to inherit the throne from his 82-year-old father, King Salman.

The 32-year-old is seen as a key power player behind the king and a reformer by Saudi standards.

