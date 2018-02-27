Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri accepts invitation to go to Saudi Arabia

(CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has accepted an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia, his office said, in what would be his first trip to the kingdom after he resigned under mysterious circumstances from the Saudi capital last year.

The announcement came at the end of a meeting Monday in Beirut that Hariri held with Saudi envoy Nizar al-Aloula and advisers to the Saudi royal court.

Hariri said he would visit Saudi Arabia "as soon as possible" and that the talks had been "excellent," according to the statement.

Last November, Hariri announced he was resigning in a televised address from the Saudi capital, plunging Lebanon into a political crisis. During his 17-day stay in the kingdom, Lebanon's President Michel Aoun accused Saudi Arabia of orchestrating the resignation and holding the Prime Minister "hostage," a view that was widely held in Lebanon. Riyadh has denied the claim.

After returning to Lebanon, Hariri withdrew his resignation , but questions remained about his relationship with Saudi Arabia, previously seen as his primary political patron.

JUST WATCHED Lebanon PM Hariri puts resignation on hold Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Lebanon PM Hariri puts resignation on hold 02:43

Read More