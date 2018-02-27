These West Virginia kids didn't treat the teacher strike as a vacation. They picketed too

(CNN) Many West Virginia students didn't want more days off from school, but they did want their teachers to get better pay.

Before the agreement was made public, this is what students had to say about the strike.

"I wish it wouldn't have come to this and that I was still in school, but I want the teachers to get the wages that they deserve, so I'm alright with it," said Victoria Blickenstaff, a sophomore at Fairmont Senior High School in the city of Fairmont.

So, Blickenstaff and her classmates had been joining teachers on the picket lines since Thursday.

A hashtag takes off

They shared pictures using the hashtags #55Strong and #SecureOurFuture . The latter was started by a group of student organizers at Capital High School in Charleston.

Everyone in first period showing out! Capital AP Spanish rocks purple #SecureOurFuture pic.twitter.com/kgg5H74kpf — #SecureOurFuture (@SecureWVsFuture) February 21, 2018

On February 21, they organized a purple-out across their school and neighboring counties to stand in solidarity with their teachers. Students wore purple to signify a combination of red and blue, the two teachers' union colors. Students from 18 schools across the state participated.

The #SecureOurFuture leaders also penned an open letter to the people of their state, asking them to understand the importance of the strike.

"For us, this work stoppage is not about missing class," the students told CNN. "As we stated in our open letter, 'We understand that this strike is not just a day off from school for us; it is not about pay, it's about what's right.'"

Some athletes OK with the strikes

Many students worried about falling behind, but they were also sympathetic to what's at stake for those who teach them.

"I've been trying to keep of track with my AP Government and AP Psychology without school because it's really hard to miss so many days with exams coming up," Rhea Rideout, a senior at Huntington High School in Huntington, told CNN.

Still, Rideout, like others, said they understand.

Avary King, a sophomore at Fairmont Senior High School, said that some members of her community were upset the work stoppage could impact school sporting events. But not all athletes shared the same feelings.

Chase Goldsmith is a part of the #SecureOurFuture leadership and also plays on his school's football team. Although they are currently off-season, he said he would sympathize with the teachers even if the strike would have canceled games and practices.

"Our education comes first as we are student athletes. For our education to come first, our teachers have to come first. Most athletes understand and agree with that," he said.