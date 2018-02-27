'Unsolved' digs back into murders of Tupac and Biggie

(CNN) "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G." wants to bring a "True Detective"-like approach to these sensational cases, and winds up feeling more like the latest miniseries version of "Law & Order." That's not necessarily a bad thing, but there's an earnest banality to this USA network limited series, which tackles the story largely from a law-enforcement perspective, while operating on three separate planes.

Already the subject of movies and documentaries, "Unsolved" gives away part of the problem in the title, since a lot of what's been circulated about these 1996 and '97 killings remains speculative. The producers tackle that by telling the story through two sets of detectives -- those who first investigated the crimes, and those who reopened them as part of a task force a decade later.

A third thread uses flashback to depict Tupac Shakur (Marcc Rose) and Biggie Smalls (Wavyy Jonez) leading up to those events, as tensions mount between rival hip-hop factions, with various flare-ups prior to the fateful Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas.

"They just don't want me to find out the answers," Det. Russell Poole ("Westworld's" Jimmi Simpson), the detective who initially probes what happened, laments near the outset, finding a web of corruption that might extend into the police department itself.

As for the second investigation, Josh Duhamel plays Det. Greg Kading, who leads a fractious squad populated with good actors in thin and thankless roles, including Bokeem Woodbine and Wendell Pierce.

