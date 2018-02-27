Ryan Seacrest still hosting Oscar coverage for E!

(CNN) Ryan Seacrest will still host the E! network's red carpet preshow at Sunday's Academy Awards, despite renewed conversation around sexual harassment allegations made against the host and producer by a former stylist and calls from at least one high-profile actress for him to skip the event.

E! confirmed to CNN that Seacrest will lead its coverage of the Oscars, adding in a statement that the network's investigation into the allegations was "extremely comprehensive and thorough."

"Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided," E!'s statement read. "The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless."

Seacrest issued a statement late Tuesday that read in part, "I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don't take my opportunities for granted. I don't want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest."

News that Seacrest was facing workplace misconduct allegations first came to light in November, when Seacrest released a preemptive statement about an investigation E! was conducting.

Read More